Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.83

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.83 and last traded at $57.81, with a volume of 73281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.67.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

