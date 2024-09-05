Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.40

Shares of Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 49.40 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63), with a volume of 934593 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.64).

Schroder Real Estate Invest Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £234.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,909.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.75, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 46.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 44.74.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Schroder Real Estate Invest’s payout ratio is 30,000.00%.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Company Profile

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and whose shares are traded on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI). The Company is a Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') and benefits from the various tax advantages offered by the UK REIT regime.

