Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,499,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the previous session’s volume of 1,230,179 shares.The stock last traded at $53.13 and had previously closed at $53.05.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,919,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,683,000 after buying an additional 393,715 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,346,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,514 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 18,532.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,087,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,009 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,582,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,580,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,585,000 after purchasing an additional 268,632 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

