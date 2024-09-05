Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $18,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 18,532.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,087,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,009 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,053,000. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,399,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,004,000 after purchasing an additional 838,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,756,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,375,000 after purchasing an additional 614,367 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $53.15. The company had a trading volume of 72,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,638. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.01.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.