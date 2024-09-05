SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Stock Price Down 9.6%

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.17 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.17 ($0.03). Approximately 296,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 384,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get SDX Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SDX Energy

SDX Energy Price Performance

About SDX Energy

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.60 million, a PE ratio of -76.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.50.

(Get Free Report)

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.