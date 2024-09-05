Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Trading 6.9% Higher

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 541,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 221,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Seadrill Trading Up 6.9 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.
Seadrill Company Profile
Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments.
