SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.010-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.0 million-$82.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.2 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.030-0.090 EPS.

SecureWorks Stock Up 2.9 %

SCWX traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,651. The company has a market cap of $669.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $9.76.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.95 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

