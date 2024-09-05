Seed Innovations (LON:SEED) Stock Price Up 8.5% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Free Report) rose 8.5% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Approximately 3,549,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 324% from the average daily volume of 837,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.47 ($0.02).

Specifically, insider Edward (Ed) Peter McDermott acquired 1,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £2,189,500 ($2,879,026.96). Also, insider Lance De Jersey purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,149.24).

The firm has a market cap of £3.09 million, a P/E ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.95.

Seed Innovations Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm prefers to focus on investments in innovative lifestyle, wellness, health, medical cannabis the technology sector and life sciences, medical cannabis and pharmaceuticals. It typically invests in North America and Europe but will consider investments elsewhere in the world.

