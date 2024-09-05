SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Trading Down 0.4%

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.58. 1,405 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised SEGRO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEGXF

SEGRO Price Performance

SEGRO Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29.

(Get Free Report)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.