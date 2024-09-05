Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Up to $8.38

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.38, but opened at $8.99. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 172,907 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sendas Distribuidora from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Sendas Distribuidora last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAI. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 312,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 46,818 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 105,073 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 888.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 307,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 276,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakout Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 4th quarter valued at $13,347,000. Institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

