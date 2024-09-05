Servcorp Limited (SRV) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.13 on October 1st

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Servcorp’s previous final dividend of $0.12.
Servcorp Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
About Servcorp
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Servcorp
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why the Recent Drop in Palantir Could Be a Perfect Buying Moment
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Agilent Technologies Thrives From the Forever Chemicals Crackdown
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- How Starbucks and Airbnb Fit Buffett’s Winning Stock Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Servcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.