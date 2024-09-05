Servcorp Limited (SRV) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.13 on October 1st

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Servcorp’s previous final dividend of $0.12.

Servcorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Servcorp

Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices, coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. It offers office space solutions; and virtual office services, including office business address, secretary and receptionist, mail forwarding, and telephone answering services.

