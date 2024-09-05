Shah Capital Management Buys 26,843 Shares of Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Stock

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) Chairman Shah Capital Management purchased 26,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,122.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 18,655,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,138,926.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Emeren Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.84. 120,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,369. The company has a market cap of $94.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. Emeren Group Ltd has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Emeren Group had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emeren Group Ltd will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOL shares. Northland Securities lowered Emeren Group from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Emeren Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Emeren Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Northland Capmk cut Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Emeren Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its position in Emeren Group by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 832,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 276,023 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Emeren Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 747,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 66,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Emeren Group by 160.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 29,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Company Profile

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

Further Reading

