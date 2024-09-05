Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires 46,258 Shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 46,258 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTR traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $5.98. 127,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,664. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

