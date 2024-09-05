Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 26,332 BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 251.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter worth about $2,649,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BST traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $34.08. 33,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,996. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.12. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $39.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

