Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,976 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HYI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.07. 3,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,621. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.