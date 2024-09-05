Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $6,306,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,453,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after buying an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $390,000.

LDP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 21,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,279. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

