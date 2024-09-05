Shaker Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,642 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 26,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BLW stock remained flat at $14.41 on Thursday. 39,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,743. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $14.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
