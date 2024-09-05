Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $99.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 0.2 %

FOUR traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $77.11. 492,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.65. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $92.30.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.10 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,800,000 after acquiring an additional 235,355 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8,551.1% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 562,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after buying an additional 555,737 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.