Siacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $244.25 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Siacoin has a market cap of $244.25 million and approximately $13.16 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,572.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.47 or 0.00543494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009746 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00116103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.38 or 0.00304704 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00031138 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00037499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00081320 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

