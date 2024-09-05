Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.81

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 258802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 959,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 531,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 122,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

