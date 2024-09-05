Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director Acquires C$10,125.00 in Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director Ernesto Balarezo purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$10,125.00.
Sierra Metals Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of SMT opened at C$0.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$147.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.36. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.34 and a 12 month high of C$1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.81.
Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of C$78.71 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.1093248 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Sierra Metals Company Profile
Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
