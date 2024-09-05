Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) were down 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $106.98 and last traded at $107.05. Approximately 198,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 311,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $97,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,015,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,884,000 after buying an additional 28,759 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 53,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $58,205,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.