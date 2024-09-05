SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Shares Gap Up to $7.68

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.68, but opened at $7.90. SilverCrest Metals shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 95,694 shares traded.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.22.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $72.74 million for the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 47.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

