Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 521 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Community Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $330.64 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.38 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company has a market cap of $177.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $325.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

