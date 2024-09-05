Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $9,472,911 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.6 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $162.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $162.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

