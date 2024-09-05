Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 809 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,741 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $4,056,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1,916.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 47,648 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,383,000 after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.12.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $89.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of -62.88 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.83 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -32.39%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,827,113. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

