Simon Quick Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $245.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.90. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.04.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

