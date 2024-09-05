Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Tractor Supply by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $272.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TSCO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

