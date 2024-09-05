Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,902 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Howard Hughes stock opened at $73.79 on Thursday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $86.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average of $69.11.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.73 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

