Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 12,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 406.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.1 %

SCI stock opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,376,570 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

