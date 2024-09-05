Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $607,000 in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 84,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEI opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.19 and a beta of 1.09. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $16.57.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $245.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $591,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

