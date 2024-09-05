Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $607,000 in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 84,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Douglas Emmett Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of DEI opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.19 and a beta of 1.09. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $16.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $591,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.
Douglas Emmett Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
