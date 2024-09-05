Simon Quick Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 158,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 28,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $83.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.301 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.