Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 262 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,019.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,426,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,824,000 after buying an additional 77,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.9 %

CL opened at $108.74 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $108.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. BNP Paribas began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.53.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

