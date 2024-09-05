Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $325.88 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $376.50. The company has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.18.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Bank of America raised their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.63.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total transaction of $8,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,800 shares in the company, valued at $555,477,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total transaction of $8,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,600,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,477,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $6,517,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,154.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,387 shares of company stock worth $42,196,501 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

