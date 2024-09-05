Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes $554,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth about $696,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at $721,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 80,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $1,476,000.

TQQQ stock opened at $61.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.50. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $85.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.2828 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

