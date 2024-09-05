Simon Quick Advisors LLC Trims Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSTL. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 357,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 132,564 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 130.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 119,443 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,585,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,219,000 after purchasing an additional 103,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 138,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 99,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.12 million, a PE ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $210,081.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $210,081.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,823 shares in the company, valued at $792,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,665 shares of company stock valued at $828,222. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSTL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

