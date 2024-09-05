SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.49 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000862 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $588.26 million and $114,274.02 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.49490215 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $173,863.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

