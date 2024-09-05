SingularityNET Hits 24 Hour Volume of $180,787.88 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $573.79 million and $180,787.88 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008612 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,117.80 or 0.99998922 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00013004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007907 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007915 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.49490215 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $173,863.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.