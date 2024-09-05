Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.12. Approximately 14,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 49,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.
The stock has a market cap of $807.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.86.
Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 222.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.
About Sky Harbour Group
Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.
