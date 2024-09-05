Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.12. Approximately 14,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 49,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

Sky Harbour Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $807.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.86.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 222.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

About Sky Harbour Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYH. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Sky Harbour Group by 8,485.4% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,116,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after buying an additional 1,103,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sky Harbour Group during the second quarter worth about $92,000. 14.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

