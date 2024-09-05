Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives $113.94 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.94.

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $102.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.38.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,747 shares of company stock worth $302,027. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 368,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $702,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

