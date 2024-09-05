Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $282-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.26 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.36-1.39 EPS.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,255,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,076. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SMAR

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $96,192.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,446,805. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.