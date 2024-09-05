Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.290-0.310 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $282.0 million-$285.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.8 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.360-1.390 EPS.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Shares of SMAR traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.35. 6,255,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,076. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $51.42.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $189,762.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,773.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,805 over the last 90 days. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

