Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Down 0.4%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $113.00 and last traded at $113.77. Approximately 842,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,670,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.23.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $191.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. HSBC upgraded Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.03.

The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.55 and a 200 day moving average of $147.74.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser purchased 76,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,632,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,968,375.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser purchased 76,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,632,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,968,375.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 756,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 512,678 shares of company stock worth $63,434,135. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $838,455,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $258,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,830 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $171,608,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $173,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

