Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.74. 79,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 230,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHCO. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $305.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 45,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $255,597.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,013,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,246.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 21,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $123,186.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,113.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 45,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $255,597.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,013,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,246.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,900 in the last ninety days. 75.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Investments LP increased its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

