Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 24.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLDP. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $233.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.77. Solid Power has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.11 million. Solid Power had a negative net margin of 393.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

In other Solid Power news, Director Lesa B. Roe sold 27,900 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $37,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,475.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $311,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 683,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,874.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lesa B. Roe sold 27,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $37,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,241 shares in the company, valued at $201,475.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 649,597 shares of company stock worth $1,012,251. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 61,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 25,520 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 108,847 shares in the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

