Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $17.80. 1,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 1,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

Solitron Devices Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31.

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter.

About Solitron Devices

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

