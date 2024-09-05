SOMESING Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,249,739,560 tokens. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

Buying and Selling SOMESING

