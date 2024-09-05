Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.57

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.57 and last traded at $69.80, with a volume of 120694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Sonova to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Sonova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sonova

Sonova Price Performance

About Sonova

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.78.

(Get Free Report)

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.