SouthState Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 243,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,403 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of SouthState Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.76. The stock had a trading volume of 748,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,136. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $82.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.23 and a 200 day moving average of $81.73.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

