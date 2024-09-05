SouthState Corp Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SouthState Corp cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,021.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,371,000. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,143,000. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.19. 3,158,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,824,180. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

